Man Allegedly Hit 2 Deputies

A disorderly bar patron was taken to jail after taking on a couple of Saline County Sheriff’s deputies early Sunday morning.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 19-year-old Cole Butts was arrested just before 2am Sunday after authorities were called to Outlaws Night Club located at 1676 W. State Street to meet with a man who was acting disorderly and would not leave the bar.

The Sheriff says Butts hit one of the deputies in the head and pushed another one onto the floor before being taken into custody.

He is now facing multiple charges which could include 2 counts of battery of a law enforcement officer, consumption of alcohol by a minor and using a fake ID to enter the bar.