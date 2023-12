A Salina man is accused of rape after his former girlfriend contacted authorities on Saturday.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that the 32-year-old victim called police after she left a residence on N. Columbia Avenue where she told investigators she was assaulted.

The woman alleges that 28-year-old Thomas Garrison violated a protection order and sexually assaulted her.

He could face charges that could include rape and aggravated kidnapping.