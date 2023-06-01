Man Accused of Multiple College ATM Thefts

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, with the help of federal, state, and local law enforcement, arrested a man following a lengthy multi-state investigation into ATM thefts at colleges and universities.

According to the agency, on Thursday at approximately 11 a.m., 38-year-old Michael W. Friess of Wichita was arrested after surrendering to KBI agents and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. He was booked into the Harvey County Jail on multiple arrest warrants.

Between December 2022 and February 2023, the KBI investigated thefts involving a suspect who broke into Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) located on college campuses and stole the money they contained. The thefts occurred at campuses in several Kansas counties. The same suspect also broke into rural fire departments and stole lifesaving rescue equipment.

As a result of the collaborative efforts of numerous agencies, Friess was identified as the suspect. Law enforcement agencies participating in this case were:

Park City Police Department

North Newton Police Department

Hesston Police Department

Concordia Police Department

Baldwin City Police Department

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Labette County Sheriff’s Office

Lindsborg Police Department

Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Harvey County Sheriff’s Office

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

Wichita Police Department

Wichita State University Police Department

Kansas Highway Patrol

Oklahoma State University Police Department

Tonkawa Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

The McPherson County Attorney’s Office, Harvey County Attorney’s Office, Cloud County Attorney’s Office, Shawnee County Attorney’s Office, Douglas County Attorney’s Office and the Labette County Attorney’s Office also assisted.

Friess was arrested for charges in the following arrest warrants:

Cloud County – Burglary, criminal damage to property (value of more than $25,000), theft (value of $1,500 to $25,000)

Shawnee County – Burglary (non-residential), theft (value $1,500 to $25,000)

Harvey County- Aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts of burglary (non-residential), theft of property/services (value of $1,500 to $25,000), criminal damage to property (value of less than $1,000)

McPherson County- Two counts of criminal damage to property (value $1,500 to $25,000), burglary (non-residential)

Friess is also facing multiple criminal charges in Oklahoma, and additional charges are expected.