Man Accused of Groping Teen

A man was arrested after allegedly groping a teenage girl.

According to Salina Police, a 17-year-old female reported she was walking in the 600 block of N Santa Fe at about 8:30 Wednesday night when she was approached by a male. The two began talking and walking together when they went into a dark area in the 500 block of N. Santa Fe. The male subject then touched the female inappropriately.

The investigation identified the subject as 38-year-old Johnny Lee Baldwin. At about 4:45 PM, on Thursday Baldwin was located in the 1000 block of S. Santa Fe and was taken into custody without incident.

Baldwin was charged with one count of Rape and booked into the Saline County Jail.