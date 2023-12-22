Man Accused of Choking Woman

A woman runs to a friend’s house in South Central Salina for help after being beaten by her boyfriend.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 41-year-old Michael Bentley was taken into custody on Thursday night after an argument turned violent inside a home in the 1900 block of Gebhart Street.

Police say Bentley took the 29-year-old woman’s phone away, threatened to kill her and choked her before she was able to break free.

The woman had minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital. Bentley is now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat and robbery.