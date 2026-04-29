Man Accused of Child Sex Crimes

A Belleville man has been arrested in connection with alleged child sex crimes in Dickinson County.

In January of 2026, a case involving possible child sex crimes that occurred in approximately 2021 was referred to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office by the Abilene Police Department.

According to tjo the agency, an investigator with the Sheriff’s Office collected information and initiated an investigation. As a result of the investigation, Alex Tyler Scrivner, 35, of Belleville, was arrested on Tuesday, and booked into the Dickinson County Detention Facility. He could face charges which include:

Rape

Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child

Anyone with information regarding any crime can contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office at 785-263-4081. Citizens can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Dickinson County at 1-888-535-8477 or the Crime Stoppers online/mobile app via www.p3tips.com.