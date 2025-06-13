Man Accused of Assaulting Children

A Salina man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly trying to get in a room and inappropriately touch two children who had locked themselves inside it.

Police say at about 3:50 AM Friday, officers responded to a 911 call at a residence in central Salina, in reference to a child under the age of 15 reporting an adult attempting to get in their room to inappropriately touch them and a sibling also under the age of 15. Upon arrival, contact was made with the child who reported the male who lives at the residence, identified as 32-year-old Andrew L. Webb, had inappropriately propositioned them. Webb also allegedly fondled the second child.

The two children locked themselves into a bedroom as Webb attempted to gain entry. Webb then began making sexual comments to the two children.

After the children called 911, responding officers made contact with Webb at the residence and took him into custody without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, and two counts of Aggravated Indecent Solicitation of a Child.

The investigation is on-going.