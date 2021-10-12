Man Abandons Scene After Crash

Salina Police are searching for a man who allegedly left the scene of a two-vehicle accident after surveying the damage.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that yesterday afternoon around 2, two vehicles were going west on Schilling Road near Walmart. A two-door gray Mazda Coupe struck a 2020 Ford Explorer, causing scratches on the driver’s side of the Explorer.

The two drivers pulled over to check out their vehicles. When the driver of the Explorer said she was calling police, the driver of the Mazda left.

Neither driver was uninjured. The Mazda’s driver is described as a 50-year-old white male.