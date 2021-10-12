Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 58 °

Man Abandons Scene After Crash

KSAL StaffOctober 12, 2021

Salina Police are searching for a man who allegedly left the scene of a two-vehicle accident after surveying the damage.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that yesterday afternoon around 2, two vehicles were going west on Schilling Road near Walmart. A two-door gray Mazda Coupe struck a 2020 Ford Explorer, causing scratches on the driver’s side of the Explorer.

The two drivers pulled over to check out their vehicles. When the driver of the Explorer said she was calling police, the driver of the Mazda left.

Neither driver was uninjured. The Mazda’s driver is described as a 50-year-old white male.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Accident After Run Red Light

A run red light has led to injuries for a few Salina residents. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forreste...

October 12, 2021 Comments

Man Abandons Scene After Crash

Top News

October 12, 2021

Drug Take Back Event Planned in Sal...

Kansas News

October 12, 2021

Motorcyclist Hits Deer

Kansas News

October 12, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Accident After Run Red Li...
October 12, 2021Comments
Drug Take Back Event Plan...
October 12, 2021Comments
Motorcyclist Hits Deer
October 12, 2021Comments
Kobach: FBI Has No Jurisd...
October 12, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices