Malone earns KCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Jackson Malone has been selected as the KCAC Men’s Golfer of the Week for his efforts last week for the Coyotes.

KCAC Players of the Week are selected for their performances during the last week by a vote of sports information directors within the conference. The KCAC Player of the Week program is presented at the conference level by Equity Bank.

Malone won The Mid-South tournament hosted by Grand View University at Sand Creek Station in Newton.

He posted an 8-under par 208 for the tournament, shooting a 68 in the first round followed by back-to-back 70s on the par 72, 6733 yard course at Sand Creek Station.

Malone also helped lead the Coyotes to tying for third place in the team standings, and the Coyotes were just four shots out of first place in the tournament.

KWU was in action again this week at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational at Willow Creek in LeMars, Iowa.