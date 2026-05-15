Bandre Retiring at Bethany

After more than 37 years in education Dr. Mark Bandré will retire from Bethany College at the end of June.

According to Bethany, throughout his career Mark has impacted countless students and families through his work in admissions, financial aid, the registrar’s office, institutional research, and academic innovation. His leadership, compassion, and unwavering belief in the power of education have helped shape the Bethany College experience for generations of Swedes.

Beyond campus, Mark and his wife, Trish, have been devoted educators and active community leaders who have made a lasting difference throughout the region.

Bethany invites everyone to join them in thanking Mark for his extraordinary service and in wishing Mark and Trish all the best in this exciting next chapter.