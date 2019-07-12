Malfunctioning Toll Booth Spits Out Coins

Not something you see every day. Tuesday morning, motorists got a surprise when a malfunctioning toll machine on the Kansas Turnpike near Mulvane and the Kansas Star Casino started spitting out coins. Instead of asking for money, the machine was handing out money.

Then, to add insult to injury, a Kansas Turnpike Authority employee apparently sent out a text alert to public subscribers by mistake.

A spokesperson says the agency has no idea how many people may have been drawn to the area by the errant text or how much money may have been lost before the machine was repaired later in the day.