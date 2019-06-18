Male Suspect Sought in Robbery

A Salina woman was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a family member of a male victim called authorities.

Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that 18-year-old Mona Toney was arrested after a dispute over property led to an incident outside the McDonalds on E. Diamond Drive.

Police say Toney and a known male suspect held a 20-year-old victim against his will, battered him and stole his wallet.

The victim was checked out by officers at the Budget King Motel Tuesday morning.

Toney is now facing charges that could include aggravated robbery, kidnapping and battery.

Police are still searching for the male suspect in the case.