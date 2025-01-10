Male Suspect Facing a Mass of Criminal Offenses

A man is allegedly facing numerous of charges after damaging property and threatening multiple people.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News, yesterday morning a male suspect attempted to break into Goodwill on 2640 Planet Ave. The man reportedly tried to force open the front door with a knife, while yelling at employees that he wanted clothing. An officer arrived at the scene after employees contacted police.

Once the officer arrived, the suspect began pointing a knife at the policeman. With a large mound of snow between the officer and man, the officer gave verbal commands to the suspect, but he did not comply and ran away. The suspect was able to get away and went to the Candlewood Suites on 2650 Planet Ave.

Candlewood employees reported to police, the suspect upon arrival was shouting and threatened to harm them. The suspect afterwards, ran to an open room that was being cleaned and threatened three female employees with his knife. The employees ran away and the man started stabbing the walls, plus numerous items in the room.

Salina SWAT then arrived and barricaded the room where the suspect was locked in. Authorities advised him to surrender, but he did not comply. SWAT officers subsequently, opened the window of the room from outside and deployed a non-lethal rubber projectile at him.

The suspect identified as 30-year old Chase Mann, surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Mann was transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for the bruise he had on his leg from the rubber projectile.

Mann is facing charges of:

Aggravated Burglary

3 counts of Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer

3 counts of Criminal Threat

2 counts of Felony Interference with Law Enforcement

Felony Damage to Property

Criminal Trespass

Disorderly Conduct

Theft of Services

Total loss of damage to Goodwill and the Candlewood Suites hotel room, was over $1,500.