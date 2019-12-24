Make Safety A Priority For Holiday Travel

As a record number of travelers nationwide take to the roadways to celebrate the year-end holiday season, AAA Kansas wants to make sure that safe driving is at the top of your “to do” list to ensure an enjoyable and trouble-free journey to the homes of those you love the most.

“The travel season is in full swing with many eager to spend the holidays with friends and family,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “No matter how far you are traveling over the next few days, it is important to remember safety first and be prepared in the event of a breakdown or delay.”

In the spirit of the season, AAA Kansas is sharing one more important list of tasks to check off whether you’re traveling out of town or around town over the holidays: