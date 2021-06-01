Make A Difference Grants Awarded

The Salina Area United Way has awarded $105,000 in Make A Difference Grants to 13 community partners.

According to the agency, grant recipients are organizations Strengthening Our Community through Health, Education, and Financial Stability.

“We are thrilled to be able to fund 13 agencies in our communities working to Make A Difference. These agencies are working tirelessly to address needs in our communities”, said Claire Mullen, Executive Director for the Salina Area United Way. “Let’s keep working to Build Bridges and LIVE UNITED.”

In order to ensure that donor dollars are invested where they will have the greatest community impact, grants are awarded on how well programs fit within community and organization goals. The Salina Area United Way mission is to Strengthen Our Community. The community goals are:

Health: Increase the number of youth and adults who are healthy and avoiding risky behavior

Education: Raise the graduation rate

Financial Stability: Increase the number of families who are financially stable

“Nonprofits in our 10-county service area are doing incredible work,” said Grant Chair Margaret Dixon. “We can make these awards thanks to the generous support of our community. Please know that every donation counts. All of us, working together, can make a difference,” Dixon added.

Grant awards are based on an analysis of how well programs match United Way’s Community Goals, the ability to meet community needs, organization budget, financial accountability, and plans for service and management. Volunteers on the SAUW Grant Committee reviewed 17 applications. The total amount of requests was over $139,000. All funding recommendations were reviewed and approved by the Salina Area United Way Board of Directors.

Thanks to the generosity of the community, funding is awarded to 13 agencies:

Ashby House, Financial Fitness Initiative, 100% of Ashby House program directors, case managers, and support staff members will complete the Financial Peace University training and then develop and begin administering the new Financial Fitness Program to clients.

Belleville First United Methodist, Belleville First United Methodist Belleville Children’s Program, educate students about relationships, loving others, and look for ways to serve others while also providing education and activities for students to learn lessons about life and activities to promote healthy choices.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, Community Based Mentoring, Increase Community Based Matches and support/retain these matches for the first year.

CAPS, Ottawa/Saline County CASA, document in CASA Manager, monitor, and communicate information related to the foster child’s health more efficiently to the Magistrate Judge by recruiting, training, and supporting community volunteers to speak up for children who are thrust into the court system through no fault of their own.

Catholic Charities, Mobile Outreach – Reaching Out to Our Rural Neighbors in Need, bring social services to low-income individuals in rural communities of the CCNKS 31-county service area to alleviate financial hardship and stabilize family situations.

Communities in Schools, Student Supports in Lakewood Middle and Salina Central High Schools, through school-wide and individual student programming, Site Coordinators will address specific needs and reduce personal and systematic barriers to success.

Independent Connection, Youth Services, providing career development and independent living skills training to students and youth with disabilities in Saline County by increasing youth’s job skills knowledge prior to graduation as well as increasing their hire ability right out of, or even while still attending high school.

Salina Child Care Association, Salina Child Care Association, Children will have the skills they need to be successful upon entering kindergarten.

Salina Housing Authority, Family Self-Sufficiency, assist participating families in achieving goals to help them in advancing to self-reliance by reducing or eliminating the need for welfare assistance.

Saline County Department of Senior Services, Transportation for Homebound Seniors, provide any Meals On Wheels homebound senior that have limited resources with a transportation pass.

SES USD 306, Southeast of Saline Aquaponics, SES Students will learn about and develop a passion for growing fresh produce, giving them the opportunity to eat locally grown food through hands-on application to STEM-related subjects.

St John’s Missionary, Kid Kare Child Development Center, provide a high-quality early childhood program in a safe and nurturing environment to challenge and stimulate each child through a variety of developmentally appropriate activities and to enhance language literature, music and movement, creativity, and socialization.

Workforce Solution, OCCK Career Closet – Clothing & Hygiene Kits, purchase professional business clothing for job-seeking customers who need to attend interviews and hygiene items to help with the full appearance to aid in that ever-important first impression.