Major Road Projects Approved, Funded

By Todd Pittenger March 7, 2024

Four major road construction projects in North Central Kansas have received approval and funding.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, the modernization or expansion projects  totaling $127 million have been added to the
IKE Development Pipeline. This now clears the way for preliminary engineering work to begin on these four regional projects.

The projects include:

  • I-135/I-70 interchange expansion project, to improve interchange located in Saline County, $70 million
  • U.S. 56 expansion project, add passing lanes from east of McPherson to east of Marion in McPherson County, $20 million
  • K-4 and Bethany Drive modernization project, reconstruct on new alignment at Lindsborg in McPherson County, $8 million
  • K-14 modernization project, reconstruct and add shoulders from K-140 north to I-70 west interchange in Ellsworth County, $29 million

Governor Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed announced the 2024 Development Pipeline projects eThursdayy in the Kansas Statehouse.

A total of 17 projects totaling $932 million from across the state were moved into the pipeline.