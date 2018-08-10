Major Comeback: SC’s Gibson Ready for Return to Football

Earlier this week, Greg Gibson was reminded of his one-year anniversary of having his tumor removed from his leg.

Now, he’s poised to make up for lost time on the football field.

After numerous chemotherapy treatments, the Salina Central senior linebacker is ready for his return after winning his battle with osteosarcoma, or cancer of the bone.

In the spring of 2017, Gibson was experiencing pain in his leg after his workouts in preparation for the upcoming season. Doctors found a tumor located in Gibson’s fibula.

Coming off a solid sophomore season, Gibson was robbed of his junior campaign, but along the way, he stood on the maroon and silver sideline, dreaming of the day he can place pads on his shoulders. Gibson motivated others, turning to the phrase, “Minor setback. Major Comeback.”

Gibson shared his journey with Pat Strathman of 1150 KSAL.

Topics discussed:

– The reaction after finding out the diagnosis was cancer

– The effects of chemotherapy

– Balancing treatments with schoolwork

– The support of family and friends

– Reaction following completion of chemotherapy

– Losing an extreme amount of weight

– Thoughts on upcoming season

– What he learned from this journey