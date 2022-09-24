Salina, KS

Maize uses fast start to blow past South, 56-7

Jackson SchneiderSeptember 24, 2022

On Friday night the gauntlet continued for Salina South, as the Cougars faced yet another Kansas high school football powerhouse, this time in the form of the Maize Eagles, the #1 team in Class 5A by multiple publications, and defending state runner-up.

Highly-touted recruit Avery Johnson showed he was worth all the hype, tallying four total touchdowns, with two rushing and two passing. He broke loose for an 11 yard run to get the Eagles on the board on their opening drive. Maize would lead the whole way.

Bryce Cohoon, another highly recruited Maize athlete was the recipient of two long touchdown passes from Johnson, helping to stretch the Eagle lead before halftime.

For Salina South, their lone score came just ahead of halftime, when on a 4th down play at the 14 yard line, Cougar Head Coach Sam Sellers elected to roll the dice, and his sophomore quarterback Landon Putman connected with senior receiver Kreighton Modrow in the middle of the end zone.

South struggled much of the night against a very aggressive Maize defense, whose constant pressure resulted in 10 sacks of Putman on the night, unofficially.

The Cougars fell to 0-4 on the season in the loss, and will welcome in a 3-1 Hutchinson squad next week to Salina Stadium on Homecoming.

 

Scoring

South (0-4) – 0 – 7 – 0 – 0 / 7

Maize (4-0) – 21 – 7 – 14 – 14 – 56

 

Scoring Summary

(8:34, 1st) 11 yard TD run by Avery Johnson (7-0 Maize)

(6:05, 1st) 60 yards TD pass from Avery Johnson to Bryce Cohoon (13-0 Maize)

(1:30, 1st) 29 yard TD run by Daeshaun Carter, 2pt play good (21-0 Maize)

(2:06, 2nd) 14 yard TD pass from Landon Putman to Kreighton Modrow (21-7 Maize)

(1:52, 2nd) 56 yard TD pass from Avery Johnson to Bryce Cohoon (28-7 Maize)

(4:58, 3rd) 32 yard TD run by Daeshaun Carter (35-7 Maize)

(2:14, 3rd) 12 yard TD run by Avery Johnson (42-7 Maize)

(9:56, 4th) 60 yard punt return TD by Jaiden Martin (49-7 Maize)

(6:16, 4th) 2 yard TD run by Carlos German (56-7 Maize)

