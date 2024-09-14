Maize South takes down Salina South

Led by 5 total touchdowns by Maize South QB Tate McNew, the Mavericks defeated the Salina South Cougars 55-22 at Salina Stadium. Maize South got the ball first and McNew scored his first touchdown on a 53 yard touchdown run to open up the scoring. The Cougars, however, would respond with a 79 yard touchdown pass from QB Landon Putman to Jay Curtis to tie the game up. The Mavericks would answer quickly on another 6 yard touchdown run from McNew. Mavericks would stop the Cougar offense and get the ball back quickly where RB Hayden Nuss scored on a touchdown run to make it a 21-7 game. Near the beginning of the 2nd quarter, McNew would find WR Landen Gatto for a 16 yard score to increase the lead for Maize South. Following a Maize South turnover later in the quarter, the Cougars would get back on the board with a 12 yard touchdown strike from Putman to Jaxon Myers. The Mavericks would respond quickly as the on the ensuing kick off, Yarnell Mallard would take the kick back 77 yards for a score. Salina South didn’t have much time to respond before the half ended.

Salina South got the ball to start the second half but the Cougars’ drive would end on a Landon Putman interception. Maize South would increase their lead 1 play later on a 61 yard touchdown run from Christian McDonald. The Cougars would put forward their best drive on the night on their next possession, capped off by a 17 yard touchdown pass from Putman to Kobie Henley. Cougars would score on a 2 point conversion to Jaxon Myers as well. Maize South would answer the Cougars score with another McNew rushing touchdown from 1 yard out. The extra point was no good and put the score to 48-22. On the ensuing Cougar drive, Putman would throw another interception and in one play later, RB Q Jackson for Maize South would score on a 57 yard touchdown run that put the score to 55-22.

The Cougars would not be able to respond and Salina South and Maize South would exchange possessions before the clock ran out. Salina South drops to 0-2 on the season and will take on Derby next week. Maize South improves to 2-0 on the year and will be on the road to take on Valley Center.

H&R Block of the Game: Zachary Johnson

Player of the Game: Kobie Henley

Scoring:

Maize South: 21 / 14 / 20 / 0 – 55

Salina South 7 / 7 / 8 / 0 – 22