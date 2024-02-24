Maize South Takes Control of Salina South in Doubleheader

GIRLS: MAIZE SOUTH 43, SALINA SOUTH 19

On senior night for the Salina South Cougars, the Maize South Lady Mavericks played a physical game of basketball to win the contest 43-19. The Cougars struggled on offense and defense throughout the contest. The physicality of Maize South led to stolen passes and deflections that wound up out of bounds. Salina South knew this would be a tough contest, as Maize South came in with a record of 18-1 overall. Ashley Singhateh led the way for the Mavericks, scoring in every quarter and ending the night with 14 points. Her 14 points led all scorers on the night. The Cougars were held to only 10 points at half time, with 6 of those points coming off back-to-back three-point shots from Brooklyn Jordan.

Jordan would end the night with 6 points and was our Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for the Lady Cougars. Paityn Fritz ended the night with 9 points and 6 of those came in the second half. Maize South with their physical play, contested every shot attempt by Fritz and she was not able to get in rhythm all night. The only other scorer for the Cougars was Elle Barth, with a field goal in the first quarter and a couple free throws in the fourth quarter. With the loss, Salina South dropped to 11-9 overall and will go on the road to play Valley Center next week. With the win, Maize South improved to 19-1 overall to finish their regular season.

Salina South will begin Sub-State play as the #10 seed in the 5A West, traveling to take on #7 seed Valley Center on Wednesday night.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Brooklyn Jordan

H & R Block of the Game: Tamia Cheeks

Scoring

Maize South 13 / 8 / 11 / 11 43

Salina South 4 / 6 / 3 / 6 19

BOYS: MAIZE SOUTH 76, SALINA SOUTH 53

In the boys contest, the Cougars were within striking distance of the Mavericks in the first half, but the second half was a different story. The Mavericks pulled away from the Cougars to win 76-53. Maize South had a comfortable lead through the first two quarters, but the Cougars were still within striking distance. In the second half, Maize South dialed up the pressure defensively on the Cougars and increased their lead to 16 leading into the final quarter. Senior Quevon Purucker for the Cougars provided some high energy moments in the contest and had 14 points at halftime to lead all scorers at the time. Purucker would finish the contest with 17 points. The second half, however, was led by senior Brady Howard. Howard ended the night leading the Cougars with 19 points, with 16 coming in the second half. He also had 5 three-point shots that got the crowd reenergized in the game. Jace Humphrey finished with 8 points and Gavin Devoe ended with 5 points.

The Mavericks were led by Jeron Askren, who ended the contest with 22 points and scored in every quarter. Each three-pointer from Askren was from the corner of the court and Salina South was not able to contain his shooting ability. Sam Kemp and Michael Kates for Maize South both ended the night with 13 points. Sammy Dressie also contributed 11 points. With the loss, Salina South sees their season come to a close with an overall record of 3-17. Maize South improved to a perfect 20-0 in the regular season and begin their post season play next week.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Brady Howard

H & R Block of the Game: Brady Howard

Scoring

Maize South 24 / 13 / 20 / 19 76

Salina South 15 / 11 / 15 / 12 53