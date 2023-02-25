Maize South sweeps the Cougars to close out regular season

GIRLS: Maize South 62, Salina South 33

Maize South used a big second half to pull away from Salina South in Friday night’s regular season finale.

The Lady Mavericks were led by 18 points from Senior post Avery Lowe, who South struggled to match up with on the night.

Turnovers were a big reason for the Cougars’ off night, as the full-court pressure from Maize South gave them troubles all night long.

South saw a well-rounded scoring effort, but no Cougar tallied more than six points. The loss drops Salina South to 8-12 on the season, and they will compete as the 11th seed in the 5A West sub-state bracket, traveling to take on the 6th seed Hutchinson on Tuesday night.

BOX SCORE

Salina South – 11 – 7 – 6 – 9 / 33

Maize South – 16 – 11 – 19 – 16 / 62

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Montanna Packett

H & R Block of the Game: Mercedes Tarver

—

BOYS: Maize South 88, Salina South 47

Friday night’s Salina South season finale was over quickly, as the #4 ranked team in class 5A ran away from the Cougars in the opening quarter. The Mavericks out-scored Salina South 30-11 in the opening period, and built upon it from there.

Maize South’s Isaiah Atwater would lead all scorers with 21 points on the night, as the Mavericks would take a 32-point lead into halftime.

The Mavericks would see a running clock in their favor for the entire 4th quarter, tallying their 17th win of the season. The final score was 88-47.

The loss ends Salina South’s season at 1-19 overall.

BOX SCORE

Salina South – 11 – 13 – 14 – 9 / 47

Maize South – 30 – 27 – 18 – 13 / 88

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Layson Sajdak

H & R Block of the Game: Emory Barth