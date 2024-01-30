Maize South sweeps Cougars

GIRLS: MAIZE SOUTH 68 SALINA SOUTH 29

It was a difficult night for the Salina South Cougars as they fell to the Maize South Mavericks 68-29 on the road on Tuesday night.

It was a tight game early on in the first quarter as the two teams were knotted up at seven points apiece at the four minute mark.

The Mavericks took over from that point forward going on a 24-0 run from the end of the first quarter into the second quarter, leading to a 43-12 halftime lead for Maize South.

Salina South wasn’t able to chip into the lead in the second half as Maize South continued to stifle the Cougar offense, riding that strong defensive effort to the win.

The Cougars finished the night shooting just 34% from the floor and were 1-12 from the three point line. Paityn Fritz led the Cougars in scoring with 13 points.

With the loss the Cougars fall to 7-5 on the season and 3-2 in AVCTL-I play. The Mavericks improved to 12-1, 5-1 in division play, with the win.

For Salina South they next hit the road once more as they travel to take on the Hutchinson Salthawks on Friday night.

Score Breakdown

Salina South (7-5) 7 – 5 – 8 – 9 / 29

Maize South (12-1) 21 – 22 – 15 – 10 / 68

Individual Scoring

Paityn Fritz – 13

Tamia Cheeks – 8

Mercedes Tarver – 3

Sophie Daily – 3

Raven Caesar – 2

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Paityn Fritz

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Tamia Cheeks

BOYS: MAIZE SOUTH 61 SALINA SOUTH 29

The Salina South Cougars dropped a tough one to the Maize South Mavericks 61-29 on the road on Tuesday night.

The Mavericks took control right from the jump as they stifled the Cougar offense forcing a substantial amount of turnovers in the first half. Salina South trailed 17-4 after the opening quarter, in part because they were only able to generate two field goals the entire quarter.

Maize South continued to apply the pressure extending the lead to 38-9 at the break en route to the 32 point margin of victory.

On the offensive end the Cougars struggled on the night shooting 32% from the floor as well as 33% from the three point line. Quevon Purucker led the Cougars in scoring with 13 points in the game.

The Cougars drop to 2-10 on the season with the loss to Maize South including now being 1-5 in AVCTL-I play. The Mavericks remain unbeaten with the win, moving to 13-0 overall and 6-0 in division play.

Salina South will now travel to Hutchinson to take on the Salthawks coming up on Friday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina South (2-10) 4 – 5 – 10 – 10 / 29

Maize South (13-0) 17 – 21 – 19 – 4 / 61

Individual Scoring

Quevon Purucker – 13

Layson Sajdak – 3

Sawyer Walker – 3

Andrew Harris – 3

Camden Augustine – 3

Gavin Devoe – 2

Easton Wilcox – 2

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Quevon Purucker

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME:

Gavin Devoe