Maize South Shuts Out Salina South 31-0

The resumes of both the Maize South Mavericks and Salina South Cougars suggested that the Cougars could have made this 5A West first round playoff contest a tight one for the #2 seed Mavericks, but that notion would not materialize on Friday at the Maize South Sports Complex as the hosts posted their third shutout of the season, using their suffocating defense to cruise to a 31-0 victory.

Salina South took the opening kickoff and promptly went three and out, and the Mavericks drove 61 yards for the game’s opening score as wide receiver Travion Mitchell scored on a jet sweep from 11 yards out and a 7-0 lead for Maize South with 7:31 to go in the first quarter.

The Cougars would once again punt after three plays and the Mavericks would mount another scoring drive, this one capped by a 42-yard field goal by Ethan Wiens and with 3:01 remaining in the opening period it was 10-0 in favor of the hosts.

The defense for Salina South was on the field for a good portion of the night, and they would mix in some stops but were caught off guard late in the first half as Maverick quarterback Colin Shields set up a middle screen to tight end Justice Morris that went for a 47-yard touchdown. Maize South would go into the break with a 17-0 lead, with much credit to their defense as they held the Cougars to only 34 yards of offense in the half.

The frustrations on offense continued for Salina South and the Mavericks methodically added to the lead. With 2:16 left in the third quarter, Shields stretched the ball across the goal-line on 4th and goal from the 2 and the PAT put Maize South up 24-0.

The Mavericks continued to get stops and drain the clock, capping off a successful night with another Shields TD run with 1:08 left.

On the second to last play of the game, Cougar senior tailback Daeshaun Nash broke loose for a 45 yard run, which put the Cougars over 100 total yards but that would be little consolation in the end. Maize South (9-0) out-gained Salina South (2-7) 346-102 and completely shutdown the Cougars’ passing game, holding QB Terran Galloway to just 29 yards through the air.

Maize South advances on in the postseason while the Cougars see their 2019 campaign draw to a close.