Maize South runs away late, defeats Salina South 56-27

At Salina Stadium, Salina South got off to another quick start against the Maize South Mavericks. On the first Maize South drive, Cougars DB Carson Power came up with an interception from Maverick QB Tate McNew. On the ensuing Cougars drive, Salina South on two big pass plays from QB Landon Putman to WR Drew Emerson put Salina South in great field position that led to a 3 yard touchdown run by RB Ian Andalon. The Cougars would take a 7-0 lead, but Maize South would come back with 28 unanswered points to take a 28-7 lead.

Cougars and Mavericks would trade scores later in the 2nd quarter and Maize South would take a 35-14 lead at halftime. For the Mavericks WR Sammy Dresie, RB Braxton Bigley and WR Jeron Askren were difficult to stop for the Cougars as they each had touchdowns in the first half

In the second half, Maize South would increase their lead on back to back drives with touchdown runs from RB Braxton Bigley to make it 49-14. Braxton Bigley was difficult to bring down all night as he was breaking tackles and carrying defenders for extra yardage. The Cougars would get 2 additional scores in the 2nd half. A 31 yard touchdown pass from Landon Putman to WR Kreighton Modrow and a 9 yard touchdown run from Ian Andalon.

Salina South would lose to Maize South with the final score of 56-27. The Cougars would drop to 0-8 on the season, while the Mavericks improved to 4-4.

For the Cougars, OL Jorge Franco was our H&R Block of the Game and RB Ian Andalon was our Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game

Q1 – Q2 – Q3 – Q4 / Final

Maize South – 7 – 28 – 14 – 7 / 56

Salina South – 7 – 7 – 6 – 7 / 27