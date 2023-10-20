Maize South bests Cougars 66-19

The Salina South Cougars had a difficult matchup to finish off the regular season as they fell to the Maize South Mavericks 66-19 on Friday night in Wichita.

The Cougars came out aggressive against Maize South and were able to find early success through the air against the Maverick defense.

Salina South scored on their third and fourth drives of the game as quarterback Landon Putman was able to complete a 31-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dawson Dooley as well as an 11-yard touchdown pass to receiver Tristan Bernhardt.

The Cougars trailed 14-13 at the start of the second quarter, but then the Mavericks went on a run proceeding to score 45 unanswered points from the second quarter to the end of the third quarter extending their lead to 59-13.

Salina South was able to get on the board one more time however as running back Alex Davidson, filling in for starter Carson Power who did not play due to injury, was able to punch one in from five yards out to end the Maverick run.

Maize South scored one more time as on the ensuing kickoff safety Christian McDonald recovered a short kick from his upback position and returned it 70 yards for the score. It was McDonald’s second kickoff return touchdown this season.

The Nex-Tech Wireless Co-Offensive Players of the Game were Landon Putman and Alex Davidson. Putman finished 16-29 for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns with 266 yards coming in the first half, while Davidson had 9 carries for 45 yards and his touchdown with 48 yards coming in the second half. The balanced contributions earned both players the nod.

The H&R Block of the Game went to right guard Connor Riley, as his key pull block late in the fourth quarter allowed Davidson to power ahead for his touchdown.

With the loss Salina South finishes the regular season 0-8 with a 0-6 mark in AVCTL-I play. The Cougars will find out their playoff opponent this weekend with their playoff matchup taking place next Friday night.