Maize Scores 42-Unanswered to Blow by South

Coming in to Friday night’s game at Salina Stadium, the Maize defense hadn’t allowed a single point all year long.

Salina South would end the impressive five game scoreless streak by the Maize defense, unfortunately, it was not enough to slow down the Eagle offense, as Maize won on South’s homecoming night, 42-7.

The game was moved up two hours prior to scheduled kickoff time due to an ominous weather forecast. With Maize appearing a bit lethargic to start the game, South would take advantage.

On the opening play from scrimmage the Cougars fired a half-back pass from Kyle Quill to David Ollenberger for 57-yards which put South inside of the Maize 10. The Cougars would score two plays later on a two yard TD run by Jayden Miller to give South a 7-0 lead–the first points scored on Maize all season long.

However, the Eagles, led by senior quarterback, Caleb Grill, would respond. The South defense kept Maize in check most of the first, but the Eagles would explode for 14 points before halftime on two Grill TD passes to take a 14-7 at halftime.

Grill came out of the locker room red-hot in the second half. The Maize senior would connect on three more TD passes in the half. Grill would finish with five TD passes on Friday with zero INTs.

Meanwhile, the Maize defense was smothering against the Salina South offense, proving that its defense is no fluke. South would not muster a single point the rest of the game, as Maize coasted to a 35 point win.

Maize (6-0, 4-0 AVCTL-I) remains unbeaten and looks forward to a huge showdown next week with Salina Central.

Salina South (0-6, 0-4 AVCTL-I) struggled to protect the quarterback, as Maize’s defense was able to sack Terran Galloway multiple times on the game.

Salina South plays at Hutchinson next Friday in a chance for the Cougars to notch their first win on the year. Tune in at 7 p.m. for kickoff between the Cougars and Salthawks on Y93.7.