Maize defeats South 45-13

Salina South hosted the Maize Eagles on Friday night, celebrating Homecoming 2023. The Eagles would use a big second quarter to pull away, and cruise to a 45-13 win on the night.

The Cougars’ loss moves them to 0-4 on the season, while Maize improves to 2-2.

Maize would strike first on a 15-yard run by QB Drew Kemp, but Salina South would answer on the next drive, as the Cougars trucked down the field, pushing across the goal line on a Carson Power 3-yard run. However, South would miss their extra point and Maize would stay on top.

The Eagles would extend their lead before halftime, outscoring South 21-0 in the second quarter. Maize RB Elijah Cross would score twice in the period, as well as Drew Kemp connecting with Bryson Hayes on an 82-yard touchdown pass.

In the second half, south would show bursts of promise, but the Eagles were just too much to handle. On defense, both Landon Huffman and Jaxson Myers would record interceptions for the Cougars, while Zane Lambeth would record without question the hit of the night, sacking Kemp and forcing a fumble that was recovered by South.

Cougar QB Layson Sajdak would put South in the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter, using his legs in a broken down pocket to hustle in for an 11-yard score.

Mason Teague would polish off the Maize win with a 45-yard FG in the final minutes.

Maize will take on their arch-rival Maize South next week at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, while South will battle Hutchinson on the road at Gowans Stadium.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME – Carson Power

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME – Derrick Vargas

LINE SCORE

Maize (2-2) – 7 – 21 – 14 – 3 / 45

South (0-4) – 6 – 0 – 0 – 7 / 13