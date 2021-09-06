Main named KCAC Special Teams Player of the Week

Kansas Wesleyan’s Aaron Main (JR/Tulsa, Okla.) has been named as the KCAC Football Special teams Player of the Week for his efforts in the Coyotes’ 65-7 win over Friends on Saturday in Wichita.

Main was a perfect 8-of-8 on extra points in the game, and connected on 3-of-3 field goals, scoring 17 points in the game. Main attempted only one field goal in the entire season last year with the Coyotes. He connected on tries of 38, 27 and 25 yards.

His three field goal attempts marked the first time since 2013 that KWU had attempted three or more field goals in a game, and the first time since 2017 that KWU had attempted more than two in a single game.

Main also averaged 52.8 yards per kickoff on 12 kickoffs in Saturday’s game.

KWU returns to action on Saturday, hosting Sterling at 6 p.m. at Bissell Field at the Graves Family Sports Complex.