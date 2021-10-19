Salina, KS

MAIN NAMED KCAC FOOTBALL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 19, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s Aaron Main (JR/Tulsa, Okla.) has been named as the KCAC Football Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in helping the Coyotes defeat McPherson 45-17 on Saturday.

Main went a perfect 6 of 6 on PATs and connected on a field goal in the game. He also did a great job on situational kicking on kick-offs, keeping the ball away from McPherson’s dangerous returners with short and strategically placed kicks. This marks the second time this season that Main has been named the KCAC Football Special Teams Player of the Week.

 

KWU improved to 7-0 overall and in the KCAC and moved up one spot to No. 7 in the FirstDown PlayBook NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll released on Monday by the National Office.

 

The Coyotes go on the road for the final time this week, heading to Hillsboro to take on Tabor at 1 p.m. at Joel Wiens Stadium.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

