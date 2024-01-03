Mahomes won’t play Sunday for KC

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid confirmed speculation on Wednesday morning, stating that Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play in the Chiefs’ week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The reason being, Kansas City’s playoff fate has been established following Sunday’s win over the Bengals. The Chiefs will be the #3 seed in the AFC Playoffs, and will host a Wild Card Round matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Reid also went on to mention KC will also rotate other players in to allow other key pieces the opportunity to rest ahead of the playoff push.

In Mahomes’ place, former Missouri Tiger QB Blaine Gabbert will get the start. Gabbert has played in just one game for Kansas City this season, completing 3/5 passes with two interceptions in Kansas City’s blowout win over Chicago in September. Sunday will mark Gabbert’s first start since 2018 during his time in Jacksonville.

Patrick Mahomes will end the 2023-2024 regular season amassing over 4,100 passing yards and a 27:14 touchdown-interception ratio, the highest interception mark of his career.

The Chiefs will find out their Wild Card Round opponent following the NFL’s Week 18 schedule this weekend.