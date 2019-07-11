Mahomes Wins “Best NFL Player” Honors at Annual ESPY Awards

It was a season to remember for Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2018, and while the upcoming campaign is inching closer by the day, the awards are still rolling in for the 23-year-old signal caller.

Mahomes was recognized at the annual ESPY awards on Wednesday night with “Best NFL Player” honors, beating out Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees, Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Rams’ tailback Todd Gurley.

It’s the first time a member of the Chiefs has won the award.

The Chiefs were also part of a second award, earning “Best Game” honors along with the Rams for the epic bout between the two teams on Monday Night Football last November. Kansas City ultimately came up just short in that contest, but the 105 points, 1,001 yards, 56 first downs and nine lead-changes between the two squads made for a simply unforgettable football game.

It all made for an exciting night at the ESPYS, which have annually saluted the very best in all of sports since 1993 based on fan voting amongst pre-selected nominees across a number of categories. Mahomes was up for two individual awards on Wednesday – earning nominations for “Best Male Athlete” and “Best NFL Player” – while securing the latter.

It marks the latest in an extensive list of accolades for Mahomes, who became just the second player in NFL history to throw for 5,000+ yards and 50+ touchdowns during a single campaign in 2018 while becoming the first-ever member of the Chiefs to earn league MVP honors.

Mahomes and the Chiefs return to the field for training camp up in St. Joseph later this month.