Mahomes Practices, But Remains In Concussion Protocol

Metro NewsJanuary 21, 2021

(Kansas City, MO) — Patrick Mahomes returned to practice as a limited participant.

The Chiefs quarterback still must clear concussion protocol before playing in the AFC Championship Game Sunday against the Bills in KC.

Head coach Andy Reid says Mahomes was allowed to do limited drills with no contact.

Mahomes was staggered and replaced by Chad Henne in the third quarter in the playoff victory over the Browns last Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes is the biggest name, but not the only significant player on the Chiefs’ list of limited practice participants.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Sammy Watkins are also battling injuries and were inactive in the win over the Browns.

Starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland, like Mahomes, is in the concussion protocol.

