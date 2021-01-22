Salina, KS

Mahomes Cleared From Concussion Protocol, Ready For Sunday

Metro NewsJanuary 22, 2021

(Kansas City, MO) — Patrick Mahomes is expected to be under center Sunday for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

ESPN is reporting the Kansas City quarterback said he’s out of the league’s concussion protocol and he’s been cleared for the team’s game against the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in K-C.

Head coach Andy Reid says Mahomes took all of the snaps in Wednesday’s practice and most of them on Thursday.

Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, was knocked out of last week’s game against the Browns and did not return.

