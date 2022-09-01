Magnolia Project Open House Planned

An informational open house event is planned to offer details about a major road project.

According to the City of Salina, this project will improve W. Magnolia Road from east of Centennial Avenue to the southbound ramps of I-135. These proposed improvements include new pavement, curb and gutter, and a storm water sewer system. The intersection of Magnolia Road and Virginia Drive is a major focus of this project; as the design team looks at various options for improving access for the Fairfield Inn & Suites and Menards.

A 5-foot-wide sidewalk and a 10-foot-wide multi-use path will also be added to this corridor to improve pedestrian and bicycle access in this part of Salina.

This project will greatly improve the connectivity between the heart of the Salina and the major stakeholders that are located near this corridor, including Kansas State University – Salina Campus and the Salina Regional Airport. These proposed improvements also will also help prepare for the new housing and commercial development being planned for near Virginia Drive.

West Magnolia Road has been identified as an Impact Street in the City of Salina’s 2010 Comprehensive Plan, and this designation helps guide the design of the project. As an Impact Street, W. Magnolia Road will have a higher standard of aesthetic design throughout the corridor. This can be achieved by streetscaping with plantings, trees, medians and public amenities such as benches and enhanced crosswalks.

A design Team will be providing Concept Plans to the City of Salina in September, which will show the proposed geometric improvements based on feedback from a stakeholder meeting and the public open house meeting. These concept plans will then be used to enhance the grant applications to gain additional funding opportunities to finish the design and construct this project.

The open house is planned for Wednesday, September 7th, from 4:30PM till 6 PM at the K-State Salina, College Center Conference Room.