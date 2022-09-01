Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 66 °

Magnolia Project Open House Planned

Todd PittengerSeptember 1, 2022

An informational open house event is planned to offer details about a major road project.

According to the City of Salina, this project will improve W. Magnolia Road from east of Centennial Avenue to the southbound ramps of I-135. These proposed improvements include new pavement, curb and gutter, and a storm water sewer system. The intersection of Magnolia Road and Virginia Drive is a major focus of this project; as the design team looks at various options for improving access for the Fairfield Inn & Suites and Menards.

A 5-foot-wide sidewalk and a 10-foot-wide multi-use path will also be added to this corridor to improve pedestrian and bicycle access in this part of Salina.

This project will greatly improve the connectivity between the heart of the Salina and the major stakeholders that are located near this corridor, including Kansas State University – Salina Campus and the Salina Regional Airport. These proposed improvements also will also help prepare for the new housing and commercial development being planned for near Virginia Drive.

West Magnolia Road has been identified as an Impact Street in the City of Salina’s 2010 Comprehensive Plan, and this designation helps guide the design of the project. As an Impact Street, W. Magnolia Road will have a higher standard of aesthetic design throughout the corridor. This can be achieved by streetscaping with plantings, trees, medians and public amenities such as benches and enhanced crosswalks.

A design Team will be providing Concept Plans to the City of Salina in September, which will show the proposed geometric improvements based on feedback from a stakeholder meeting and the public open house meeting. These concept plans will then be used to enhance the grant applications  to gain additional funding opportunities to finish the design and construct this project.

The open house is planned for Wednesday, September 7th, from 4:30PM till 6 PM at the K-State Salina, College Center Conference Room.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Magnolia Project Open House Planned

An informational open house event is planned to offer details about a major road project. Accordi...

September 1, 2022 Comments

Scandia Woman Hurt in Crash

Kansas News

September 1, 2022

Woman Hurt in Ottawa County Crash

Top News

September 1, 2022

Jayhawks Host Boilermakers Thursday...

Sports News

August 31, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Scandia Woman Hurt in Cra...
September 1, 2022Comments
Salina Tech Welcomes New ...
August 31, 2022Comments
Event to Focus on Student...
August 31, 2022Comments
Woman Facing Federal Chil...
August 31, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra