Magazines Now Available to Check Out at Library

The Salina Public Library is now making past issues of magazines available for library cardholders to check out.

According to the library, they are making most last year and current year magazines available for check out. With their library card, patrons can check out up to six magazines for 14 days.

There are 129 titles available, including Better Homes and Gardens, Car and Driver, Men’s Health, New Yorker, Rolling Stone and Taste of Home. Kansas magazines, newsprint and current issues are not included. Library users cannot place holds on magazines.

“By allowing older issues of magazines to circulate, we are getting more use for the money spent. Our goal is that patrons can now enjoy these magazines in their own home, rather than having to read them in the library,” said Angela Aleen, Head of Information Services.

Any Kansas resident may obtain a Salina Public Library card at no charge. To be issued a card, present a picture ID with current address at the circulation desk. If your ID does not have your current address, please bring some proof of your address, such as a utility bill.