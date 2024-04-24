Maddock earns KCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week honor

WICHITA, Kan. – Brett Maddock of (RV) Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the KCAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes were selected for their performances from April 15-21 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Pitcher of the Week

Brett Maddock – (RV) Kansas Wesleyan University

5-11 | Jr. | RHP | Oakdale, Calif.

Maddock was phenomenal as the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes swept 21st ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan, and captured back-to-back KCAC regular-season championships for the first time in 14 years and only the third time in school history. He pitched the second game of the series, tossing a one-hitter against an OKWU team that was averaging over 10 runs per game heading into the series. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, going six and a third innings without allowing a hit to the Eagles. He struck out six in the game on the way to the complete game win.

Pitching app gs w l sv cg ip h r er bb k k/9 hr era whip Apr 20 vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan W, 3-1 * 1 1 1 0 0 1 7.0 1 1 1 2 6 7.71 0 1.29 .43 Conference 1 1 1 0 0 1 7.0 1 1 1 2 6 7.71 0 1.29 .43 Overall 1 1 1 0 0 1 7.0 1 1 1 2 6 7.71 0 1.29 .43

