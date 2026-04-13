Maddie Nowlin Returns to Salina Central as Head Volleyball Coach

Maddie Nowlin is a Salina Central graduate. She was a letter winner in volleyball and basketball and holds the Mustangs record for most digs in a season. Coach Nolin continued her playing career at Kansas Wesleyan University, where she got her degree in physical education. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in Elementary Education at Fort Hays State University. She has worked as the JV volleyball coach at Salina South for the past 2 seasons and is currently a kindergarten teacher at Coronado Elementary.

“I am so excited to be coaching at my alma mater. I would like to thank Mr. Maring and the Salina Central administration for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to working with the girls and building a quality volleyball program.”

Greg Maring Athletic Director had this to say about Coach Nowlin. “We are excited to welcome our new head volleyball coach, Maddie Nowlin, and look forward to the positive impact she will have on our program. We are eager to see her establish a strong foundation, build meaningful relationships, and develop a competitive, winning culture. Welcome home, Mustang!”