Machete Brandishing Man Arrested

An incident involving a machete-wielding man at a Salina apartment complex ended with an arrest,

According to Salina Police, officers were called to to the Chapel Ridge Apartments after a man threatened multiple people with a machete.

Salina Police Lieutenant James Feldman tells KSAL News that on Wednesday at 3:00 A.M officers were dispatched to the apartment complex. He says 23-year-old Ryan Alexander Hardey arrived home in a seemingly heavily intoxicated state. A 23-year-old male tried to help Hardey to bed but instead Hardey struck the victim twice. The man struck back at Hardey in self defense and the two men went their separate ways.

Hardey went into his bedroom and returned with a machete still in its sheath.

The 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female both tried to keep Hardey in the apartment as they felt he was a danger to himself and others. But Hardey had other ideas. He allegedly removed the machete from the sheath, and while holding it threatened to “cut their throats” if anyone tried to stop him from leaving.

Hardey left the apartment and the victims and called police. Officers arrived a short time later and found him still in the area. He allegedly failed to comply with them, and ended up being tased.

Hardey was taken into custody and the machete was recovered.

There were no serious injuries, Hardey refused treatment.

Hardey could faces which include: Two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Weapons Violation by a Felon, Domestic Violence/Battery, and Interference with Law Enforcement Officer.