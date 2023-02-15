Salina, KS

Now: 32 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 40 ° | Lo: 25 °

Lyric Moore Wins Big 12 Softball Player of the Week

KU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 15, 2023

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Junior catcher Lyric Moore was named the Big 12 Softball Player of the Week, the Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday after her impressive three home runs at the Candrea Classic in Tucson, Ariz. over the weekend.

“I’m super excited for Lyric. She had a great weekend at the plate in the Candrea Classic,” Head Coach Jennifer McFalls said. “It’s just truly an honor for her and for the program. I think she has truly set the tone for us to begin the season.”

Moore becomes the first Jayhawk to win the award since 2019, when Jennifer Marwitz was honored with the award.

Moore is tied for the most home runs in the league, fourth in the country, after hitting three in five games, including the junior’s first career multi-home-run (2) game in a 9-8 victory over Long Beach State. The Mountain House, California native drove in nine runs with a slugging percentage of 1.133 and an OPS of 1.604, all three ranking second in the league. Moore’s 17 total bases were the most by anyone in the Big 12 and ranks 13th nationally.

Moore looks to continue her early success this week at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Lyric Moore Wins Big 12 Softball Pl...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Junior catcher Lyric Moore was named the Big 12 Softball Player of the Week, the...

February 15, 2023 Comments

American Names Lucas Player of the ...

Sports News

February 15, 2023

Porter Earns Third American Honor R...

Sports News

February 15, 2023

Single Car Crash

Kansas News

February 15, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Single Car Crash
February 15, 2023Comments
USD 305 Horizon Teacher H...
February 15, 2023Comments
Storm Spotter Session Pos...
February 15, 2023Comments
New Principals Named at S...
February 15, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra