Lyric Moore Wins Big 12 Softball Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Junior catcher Lyric Moore was named the Big 12 Softball Player of the Week, the Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday after her impressive three home runs at the Candrea Classic in Tucson, Ariz. over the weekend.

“I’m super excited for Lyric. She had a great weekend at the plate in the Candrea Classic,” Head Coach Jennifer McFalls said. “It’s just truly an honor for her and for the program. I think she has truly set the tone for us to begin the season.”

Moore becomes the first Jayhawk to win the award since 2019, when Jennifer Marwitz was honored with the award.

Moore is tied for the most home runs in the league, fourth in the country, after hitting three in five games, including the junior’s first career multi-home-run (2) game in a 9-8 victory over Long Beach State. The Mountain House, California native drove in nine runs with a slugging percentage of 1.133 and an OPS of 1.604, all three ranking second in the league. Moore’s 17 total bases were the most by anyone in the Big 12 and ranks 13th nationally.

Moore looks to continue her early success this week at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.