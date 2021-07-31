Lynch throws another quality start in loss

Lynch, the Royals’ No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, was coming off eight scoreless innings against the Tigers, in which he walked none and scattered five hits. Matheny acknowledged pregame that it was a “big wish” to see Lynch replicate that dominance, and of course that didn’t happen. But the lefty still worked a quality start — six innings, with three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two — against Toronto’s quality lineup.