Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 47 °

Lynch flashes potential in MLB debut despite loss

Royals.comMay 3, 2021

KANSAS CITY — As Daniel Lynch walked off the mound in the fifth inning Monday night, he looked around at a stadium halfway full of fans on their feet, giving the left-hander a standing ovation for his first day in the big leagues.

Lynch’s Major League debut wasn’t perfect in the Royals’ eventual 8-6 loss to the Indians at Kauffman Stadium, and there are certainly things he’ll work on between now and his next start. But there were flashes of why the Royals’ top pitching prospect is so highly regarded in the organization — and why the future of the rotation could be successful for years to come.

Lynch was tagged for three runs in 4 2/3 innings, with four hits, four walks and three strikeouts. He wasn’t as sharp as he’s shown he can be, which is understandable for a 24-year-old who found out he’d be making his Major League debut a day before he took the mound. But the way he worked around trouble showed his poise, and he flashed the arsenal that has helped him become the Royals’ No. 2 prospect — and baseball’s No. 24 prospect — according to MLB Pipeline.

Lynch’s first Major League strikeout came on a filthy slider to left-handed hitter Josh Naylor, who had to reach out across the plate and bend halfway over to try and make contact. It did not go well for Naylor, and Royals catcher Salvador Perez made sure to get the ball to the dugout for safekeeping.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Winning KC road trip capped by finale loss

May 2, 2021 10:32 pm

Bats give Twins the ‘Royal’ treatment (4 HRs)

May 1, 2021 11:53 pm

Singer Goes Down in Loss to Twins

April 30, 2021 10:35 pm

Soler Powers Royals to Win over Pirates

April 28, 2021 10:30 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

HS Sports Digest – 5/3

Boys Tennis AVCTL-I Invitational Salina South took sixth. Results: Cayden Cassel, 12th Nathan ...

May 3, 2021 Comments

Lynch flashes potential in MLB debu...

Sports News

May 3, 2021

13 New COVID Cases, 2 New Deaths

COVID-19 Top News

May 3, 2021

City Commission Maps Replacement Pr...

Top News

May 3, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bridge Repair over I-135 ...
May 3, 2021Comments
Man Suffers Significant I...
May 3, 2021Comments
Salina Police Log: 5-3-21
May 3, 2021Comments
Man Arrested For Waving G...
May 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices