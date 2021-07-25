Lynch bursts back into bigs with 8 SO frames

Lynch had command of his fastball. His slider was filthy. His changeup fooled Tigers batters. The 24-year-old lefty allowed just five hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out four, and he controlled the strike zone entirely while trusting his defense to make the plays behind him. Lynch established the outside part of the zone with right-handed hitters and worked ahead in the count for most of the day. The two times he got into jams with runners on base, Lynch got out of it with weak contact and a strikeout with a biting slider that Eric Haase chopped through in the sixth inning.