Lust For a Championship

Last year she finished 25th at state. A year later, she is a state champion.

Salina South’s Lauren Lust on Friday won the class 5A – 1A State Girl’s Bowling Championship, and helped her team finish third in the state tournament in Wichita.

KSAL News caught up with Lust at the Salina Big Brothers Big Sisters “Bowl For Kid’s Sake” event in Salina on Saturday. She said that after finishing 25th at state last year, she was motivated to work hard in the off season. During the off-season Lust is a league bowler in Salina, and she also is a tournament bowler. “I practice a lot too,” she added.

Lust rolled a 189-253-248 to finish at 690 in Wichita and bring home the gold. It’s not the best she has ever bowled, though. She has bowled a 300 game before. Lust said she bowled her perfect game at All Star Lanes in Salina.

While satisfied with her individual state championship, Lust, who is a junior at South, is already looking ahead to next year. She looks forward to the opportunity to defend her state title, and also looks forward to the opportunity for her Cougar team to compete for a state title. South will graduate just one member of this year’s team.