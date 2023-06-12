Luminarias Honor Those Touched by Cancer

You can honor a loved one touched by cancer with a Luminaria at the upcoming Saline County Relay for Life.

Luminarias can be dedicate to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who’s overcome cancer. When you attend a Relay event, you’ll see the Luminarias decorated with names and sometimes messages to the people they’re dedicated to.

After dark, Relay participants share an emotional moment when each Luminaria is lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer. Together, we take a moment of silence to remember the loved ones they’re dedicated to. When you make a donation for a Luminaria it helps fund the American Cancer Society’s mission to help save lives.

Luminaria Bags are available for $10 from Patty at Waddle’s Heating and Cooling and online at Dedicate A Luminaria.

The 2023 Saline County Relay for Life will be held on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University Campus on Saturday, June 17 from 4:00-11:00p.m.