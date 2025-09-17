“Lumberyard” in Tescott Closing

An Ottawa County bar, restaurant, and live music venue is calling it quits. The Lumberyard in Tescott announced on Wednesday it is closing for good.

The Lumberyard announced the closing is due in part to recent flooding.

The following announcement was made via social media:

“Serving as the staple for our community under various ownership, locations and names for the past 20+ years, we know how important this place has been to Tescott. This is why when the opportunity presented itself, we stepped in to open the doors back up in May of 2022. The Lumberyard has been a passion project for us since the beginning – something we poured our blood, sweat and tears into, all for the sake of preserving a place for our community to be able to come out and enjoy together. As most of you know, we have actively been trying to sell our establishment for the past several months. After the recent historic flooding in Tescott – with some long-time residents reporting water levels in town exceeding that of 1993, combined with a lot of reflection, we feel that all signs point to now being the right time for us to step away and bring this chapter to a close.”

Beginning Thursday all food and drinks will be 25% off. The business will remain open for the subsequent days during normal hours, until everything is gone. Everyone is invited to come out, enjoy a few more nights with them, and help them finish strong.

The announcement concluded:

“We are deeply grateful for the support, laughs, and memories we’ve shared with everyone over the past 3 years. The Lumberyard is still very much for sale – real estate and equipment included. We would also entertain lease options, and will do anything we can to support whoever steps up next to carry the torch. If you or someone you know is an aspiring restauranteur and wants to keep this Tescott staple going, we’d love to talk. I also want to personally thank our Tescott community for your continued support, and all of our dedicated staff. Every one of you are the heart and soul of what made The Lumberyard great. You’ve made this place the fun, weird, quirky, one-of-a-kind atmosphere it developed a reputation for, and I’m so grateful for all of you dedicating your time and hard work here with us. We hope to see everyone over the next few days as we close out this chapter together.”

Photo via The Lumberyard