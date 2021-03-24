Lucky Seven: Women’s Golf rolls to seventh straight win in KCAC First Leg

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf picked up its seventh straight tournament win of the 2020-21 season as the Coyotes won the First Leg of the KCAC Championships held on Monday and Tuesday at Battle Creek.

KWU rolled out to a 20-shot lead after Monday’s first round and added three more strokes to the advantage in the second round to finish with a 668, 23 shots better than Bethany.

All five team players for the Coyotes finished in the top 8 in the final standings, led by tournament winning Hannah Hart (FR/Ventura, Calif.).

Hart carded a first round 85, but improved eight shots in the second with a 77, the low round of the tournament, for an eight shot win with a 162.

Kristen Sayyalinh (SO/Rockford, Ill.) was second for the Coyotes, part of a 3-way tie with a 170. Mikaela Johnson (SR/Salina, Kan.) tied for fifth with a 171, Aidan Richmond (FR/Keller, Texas) was seventh with a 172, and Corey Mein (SO/Liberal, Kan.) was eighth with a 173. Thalia Ramirez (FR/Leawood, Kan.) finished tied for 26th with a 189.

York was third in the standings with a 731, followed by Friends with a 748, Oklahoma Wesleyan with a 750, Southwestern with a 755, Sterling with an 810 and Tabor with a 947.

Up next for the Coyotes is a dual with Concordia (Neb.) on Monday and Tuesday at the Salina Country Club.