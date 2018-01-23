Salina, KS

Low Speed Chase Hits 25-MPH

KSAL StaffJanuary 23, 2018

A slow speed pursuit ends with a DUI arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that early Tuesday morning an officer on patrol attempted to make a traffic stop in the 100 block of S. Ohio after a vehicle failed to signal while making a lane change.

Police say a Lincoln Town Car driven by 33-year-old Rickey Hopkins, Jr. did not stop – but instead proceeded to weave through a number of neighborhood streets from Channel Road to an apartment complex on E. Crawford where he pulled in.

Hopkins is now facing a number of possible charges including DUI, fleeing law enforcement and driving on a suspended license.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

