Love Music Stop Cancer: Radiothon Begins

Todd PittengerMarch 3, 2022

Two Salina radio stations are in a two-day effort to help in the fight against childhood cancer. Meridian Media radio stations Y 93.7 and FM 104.9 are hosting a two-day radiothon beginning Thursday to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

All money collected during the radiothon will go to St. Jude, whose mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a world leader in developing new, improved treatments for children with cancer. They create more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962.

To Make a Donation: Call 1-800-330-9727

St. Jude Online

