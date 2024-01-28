The Lindsborg Arts Council invites everyone to help celebrate the 30th annual Chocolate Lover’s Affair & Art Auction.

According to the organization, this is their largest fundraiser for high school arts-related scholarships and community grants. Art pieces (donated by local artists and businesses) will be auctioned in both silent and live auctions, and Lindsborg’s 2024 Artist of the Year will be announced. Music for the event will be Jazz Tangent from Salina.

Who can resist chocolate, jazz, one-of-a-kind art, and great company? The Chocolate Lover’s Affair & Art Auction promises to provide a memorable evening!

This year, the event is partnering with Lindsborg Community Library and the Lindsborg Child Development Center to provide childcare during Chocolate Lover’s! Children ages 1 (and walking) and beyond are welcome to attend a fun evening of treats and crafts while the adults enjoy the festivities at the Sundstrom! Check with the Lindsborg Arts Council for details.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door.

Love Notes and Brush Strokes will be held at the J.O. Sundstrom Conference Center, 102 N. Main Street. Doors open at 6:30pm.