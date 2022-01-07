Love Chloe Now Fueling the Fight

After a three-year journey through the Kansas Legislature, the Love, Chloe Foundation’s distinctive license plate is now available across the State.

According to the organization, the license plate is part of the foundation’s “Fueling the Fight” program. The proceeds from the license plate will provide much needed gas cards to Kansas families who are consistently traveling to and from childhood cancer treatment and follow-up appointments which can span more than 5-years.

“We look forward to helping families across the state and raising awareness with our new license plate”, said Foundation president and founder Heidi Feyerherm-Smith. “Most people are unaware that these families travel an average of three hours one-way for treatment and follow up appointments. This adds another financial burden that I’m hopeful the gas cards will help lessen.”

The idea began to get traction in late 2019 and got added into the 2020 calendar, but the state’s need to navigate through Covid-19 put the process on hold.

Feyerherm-Smith credited former State Senator Randall Hardy, current State Senator J.R. Claeys and Salina Representative Steven Howe with championing the cause.

The fee for the license plate will be $50. This fee goes directly back to the Love, Chloe Foundation and will support the “Fueling the Fight” campaign to provide gas card to families across the state of Kansas as well as childhood cancer research.

The Love, Chloe Foundation began in 2008 in memory of Chloe Feyerherm. The organization was created with a mission to help Kansas families who are navigating a childhood cancer diagnosis. You can learn more about Love, Chloe at www.lovechloe.org. You can also view impact videos from the families the foundation has helped over the years by searching “Love, Chloe Foundation” on YouTube.